4/02/2017
Experience France With Diane Lane & Alec Baldin In Trailer For 'Paris Can Wait'
The Coppola family runs deep with talented filmmakers, so much so that you may have forgotten or not known about Francis Ford's wife, Eleanor. She directed the 1991 award-winning documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse about her husband's difficulty in directing Apocalypse Now. Well now she's back with her first narrative feature, and it's a fun little road trip movie with Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. Talk about shifting gears.
Paris Can Wait stars Lane as a married woman who gets a much-needed break from her boring life on a two-day through the south of France with one of her husband's business colleagues. Coppola wrote the script, as well, and this looks like an enjoyable visit with two of our most respected actors. Too bad they aren't playing versions of themselves because that would be even better. Here's the synopsis:
Anne is at a crossroads in her life. Long married to a successful, driven but inattentive movie producer, she unexpectedly finds herself taking a car trip from Cannes to Paris with a business associate of her husband. What should be a seven-hour drive turns into a carefree two-day adventure replete with diversions involving picturesque sights, fine food and wine, humor, wisdom and romance, reawakening Anne’s senses and giving her a new lust for life.
Paris Can Wait hits theaters on May 12th.