Experience France With Diane Lane & Alec Baldin In Trailer For 'Paris Can Wait'

The Coppola family runs deep with talented filmmakers, so much so that you may have forgotten or not known about Francis Ford's wife, Eleanor. She directed the 1991 award-winning documentaryabout her husband's difficulty in directing. Well now she's back with her first narrative feature, and it's a fun little road trip movie with Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. Talk about shifting gears.stars Lane as a married woman who gets a much-needed break from her boring life on a two-day through the south of France with one of her husband's business colleagues. Coppola wrote the script, as well, and this looks like an enjoyable visit with two of our most respected actors. Too bad they aren't playing versions of themselves because that would be even better. Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on May 12th.