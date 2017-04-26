4/26/2017
Ewan McGregor Is Winnie The Pooh's Best Friend In Disney's 'Christopher Robin'
The association between Ewan McGregor and Disney seems to be getting stronger. While there's no hard confirmation he'll be back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Star Wars spinoff, the chances of it happening have ramped up recently. McGregor also played the role of Lumiere in Disney's $1B-grossing smash, Beauty and the Beast. Now the actor and the Mouse House are continuing the relationship with one of their big upcoming projects, Winnie the Pooh film Christopher Robin.
THR reports McGregor will play the title role in the film, which sounds a little bit like Hook meets Finding Neverland, appropriate since the director is 'Neverland' helmer Marc Forster. The film finds an adult Christopher Robin having lost his sense of imagination until he rediscovers old friends Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood gang. Perhaps most intriguing are the writers, with Alex Ross Perry (Queen of Earth), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) all having contributed to it.
Hopefully audiences won't get this confused with the A.A. Milne biopic Goodbye Christopher Robin, which stars Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie. While they both deal with the same subject matter, that of the author's son and inspiration for Pooh's human friend, they couldn't be more different.