4/26/2017
Elizabeth Shaw Is Back In 'Alien: Covenant' Prologue, 'The Crossing'
You might not have know this but today is Alien Day, a tip of the hat to Planet LV-426 from Ridley Scott's Alien movies. And as you might have guessed with Alien: Covenant on the way there is a huge marketing campaign that's been kicked off. Part of that includes a new short film that bridges the gap following Prometheus, and reveals what Noomi Rapace's Elizabeth Shaw and Michael Fassbender's David have been up to.
Titled The Crossing, the 2 1/2 minute short takes place 10 years prior to Alien: Covenant as Shaw attempts to repair the decapitated David. Eventually she enters cryo-sleep while he continues to investigate the Engineers, learning something that makes him believe they must be destroyed. It's not exactly an action-packed teaser, but the final shot is definitely worth the wait.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th.