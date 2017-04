Elizabeth Shaw Is Back In 'Alien: Covenant' Prologue, 'The Crossing'

You might not have know this but today is Alien Day, a tip of the hat to Planet LV-426 from Ridley Scott'smovies. And as you might have guessed withon the way there is a huge marketing campaign that's been kicked off. Part of that includes a new short film that bridges the gap following, and reveals what Noomi Rapace's Elizabeth Shaw and Michael Fassbender's David have been up to.Titled, the 2 1/2 minute short takes place 10 years prior toas Shaw attempts to repair the decapitated David. Eventually she enters cryo-sleep while he continues to investigate the Engineers, learning something that makes him believe they must be destroyed. It's not exactly an action-packed teaser, but the final shot is definitely worth the wait.opens May 19th. If you're interested in some sweet Alien Day deals, be sure to check out our partners at Entertainment Earth