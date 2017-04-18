Dylan O'Brien Goes Jason Bourne In First Trailer For 'American Assassin'

Get ready, because that guy fromis your new Jason Bourne. Well, not really, but Dylan O'Brien is clearly being positioned as a similar type character in, which is based on an equally popular book series by Vince Flynn. Can this film pick up where Matt Damon'skinda underwhelmed, and possibly launch a new action franchise? Lionsgate is betting on it.The new trailer has the task of trying to turn O'Brien into a stone cold killer, and so far they seem to be doing a pretty good job. It's the beard. Flynn's novels follow the character Mitch Rapp, a young CIA recruit who gets trained up by a hardened Cold War agent played by Michael Keaton, and thrust into a dangerous mission in the Middle East. Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Taylor Kitsch, and Scott Adkins co-star with's Michael Cuesta behind the camera.opens September 15th.