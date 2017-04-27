Dwayne Johnson Wants Patty Jenkins To Direct Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

While Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone made her the first woman to direct a major comic book movie, it's Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins with the weight on her shoulders now. If the film is a hit it'll show that obstinate "Old Boys' Club" in Hollywood that a woman knows superheroes as well as any man, and hopefully that will open more doors. Even if it doesn't, Jenkins' resume speaks for itself, and it seems she has a big fan in Dwayne Johnson.
In a piece by the AP, Johnson is quoted as saying how much he wants Jenkins to direct Disney's Jungle Cruise, a film he's been developing for a while now. It would be based on the Disney theme park ride, just like Pirates of the Caribbean and Tomorrowland were.
"Patty has that really cool edge ... I felt like she could be a really cool choice for a movie like 'Jungle Cruise'. "Plus, you know what? I'm just a big fan."
The report also mentions early talks about a Wonder Woman sequel, but if that happens it's likely to keep Jenkins from doing much else. Then again, Johnson has a lot of stroke at Warner Bros. right now because of his Black Adam movie, so he may be able to pull a few strings. I'm just happy to see Jenkins getting the opportunities she has long deserved.