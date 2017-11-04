4/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson Teases "Fu**ing Awesome" Surprise For DC's Black Adam Movie
Who knows if this has anything to do with today's rumor that Shazam was being canceled and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam character would appear in Man of Steel 2, but Johnson is opening up about the decision to give the antihero his own solo movie. We learned about that back in January when Black Adam and Shazam were split into two separate films. Johnson now tells MTV...
“This is a really fun, cool time for DC right now because they’re world-building and building out….So what we decided to do was to create a scenario where Black Adam is having his stand-alone movie, and Captain Marvel, Shazam, will have his stand-alone movie and then that way we’re building our world up that way, and then we can come together at some point.”
Johnson also said there's a "fucking awesome" surprise for Black Adam but wouldn't elaborate further. Could it be him going toe-to-toe with Cavill's Superman?
While Shazam still has David F. Sandberg set to direct, Black Adam has yet to advance that far. Is it possible Sandberg could do both since the characters are so intertwined?