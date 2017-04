Dwayne Johnson Teases "Fu**ing Awesome" Surprise For DC's Black Adam Movie

Who knows if this has anything to do with today's rumor that Shazam was being canceled and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam character would appear in, but Johnson is opening up about the decision to give the antihero his own solo movie . We learned about that back in January whenandwere split into two separate films. Johnson now tells MTV ...Johnson also said there's a "fucking awesome" surprise for Black Adam but wouldn't elaborate further. Could it be him going toe-to-toe with Cavill's Superman?Whilestill has David F. Sandberg set to direct,has yet to advance that far. Is it possible Sandberg could do both since the characters are so intertwined?