Dolph Lundgren Joins 'Aquaman' As King Nereus; Hugo Weaving Boards 'Mortal Engines'
After joining CW's Arrow for part of its fifth season, it appears Dolph Lundgren is enjoying his time in the DC Universe. He's now taken a role alongside Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Willem Dafoe in Aquaman, playing King Nereus of the kingdom of Xebel. Nereus was once betrothed to Aquaman's wife Mera, and still hopes to claim her for himself. Presumably that storyline will play out somehow in the movie, which is directed by James Wan and opens December 21st 2018. [THR]
Hugo Weaving is rejoining his Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson for Mortal Engines. Jackson is producing and co-writing the adaptation of Philip Reeve's book series for Christian Rivers to direct. The story takes place in the far future when cities now roam the Earth on giant wheels, battling one another for the planet's few remaining resources. It's on one of these cities that a young man named Tom Natsworthy encounters a mysterious woman from the Outlands who will change the course of his life. Weaving instantly becomes the biggest name in the cast, as he'll be starring alongside Robbie Sheehan (Geostorm) Ronan Raftery (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Hera Hilmar (The Ottoman Lieutenant), Stephen Lang (Avatar), Jihae (Mars), and Leila George. Mortal Engines opens December 14th 2018.