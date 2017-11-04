DC Films Shoots Down Silly Rumor Of Multiple Bat-Movies In 2019

Well, told you those Reddit rumors tend to be sketchy. So a few days ago rumors surfaced that DC Films would pull some ridiculous shit and drop a half dozen Batman movies on our heads in 2019: The Batman, Batgirl, Nightwing, Gotham City Sirens, plus a couple of DC animated movies. We barely mentioned it because it didn't make any sense. But it caught the attention of DC Films' co-chiefs Jon Berg and Geoff Johns who had some fun with such nonsense...
@thejonberg 27. Including Batmite: The Movie. pic.twitter.com/9jzHpYiHVS— Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) April 11, 2017
At least these two know how to have a good time. Now if only they could bring some of that lightheartedness to their movies.