4/27/2017
David Fincher Rejoins Brad Pitt For 'World War Z' Sequel
Considering all of the financial woes Paramount has had, which led them to take the World War Z sequel off their calendar, they're definitely moving forward on the zombie film now. Having a star like Brad Pitt reunited with his old pal David Fincher will do that.
After months of rumors that slowly grew in credibility, Variety has confirmed Fincher and Pitt will team up on World War Z 2, a sequel to the 2013 film that went on to hit $540M worldwide. Paramount has been taking their sweet time with this one, perhaps to avoid the troubles that plagued the first movie. J.A. Bayona was initially set to direct, but he dropped out to focus on A Monster Calls and Jurassic World 2.
The hiring of Fincher is a major coup, though. It marks his fourth collaboration with Pitt after Se7en, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Fight Club. They had also considered an adaptation of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea that fell through. Pitt is probably the only guy who could get Fincher to sign on for anther sequel since he's hated them ever since Alien 3.
The hope is to begin shooting World War Z 2 early next year.