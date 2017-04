David Fincher Rejoins Brad Pitt For 'World War Z' Sequel

Considering all of the financial woes Paramount has had , which led them to take thesequel off their calendar, they're definitely moving forward on the zombie film now. Having a star like Brad Pitt reunited with his old pal David Fincher will do that.After months of rumors that slowly grew in credibility, Variety has confirmed Fincher and Pitt will team up on, a sequel to the 2013 film that went on to hit $540M worldwide. Paramount has been taking their sweet time with this one, perhaps to avoid the troubles that plagued the first movie. J.A. Bayona was initially set to direct, but he dropped out to focus onandThe hiring of Fincher is a major coup, though. It marks his fourth collaboration with Pitt after, and. They had also considered an adaptation ofthat fell through. Pitt is probably the only guy who could get Fincher to sign on for anther sequel since he's hated them ever sinceThe hope is to begin shootingearly next year.