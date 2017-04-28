4/28/2017
Damien Chazelle & Jesse Eisenberg Set New TV Gigs While 'Powerless' Checks Out
A handful of TV items that caught my attention. Chances are I'll watch neither of the two new shows coming out, despite the talent involved, and I didn't watch the one show that got cancelled even though it was set in the DC Universe.
First up, Best Director winner Damien Chazelle is moving to the small screen. He'll direct the musical drama series, The Eddy, which “revolves around a club, its owner, the house band and the volatile city that surrounds them.” Sounds perfect for the director of La La Land and Whiplash, and one has to wonder what kind of A-list talent he can pull for something like this. Jack Thorne will be writing the script. No network is on board yet, but come on, that won't take long. [THR]
Jesse Eisenberg will launch into his first scripted TV series, serving as writer, director, and star of The Market. The half-hour single camera comedy hails from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, and centers on Howard Katzman, “who moves to Pittsburgh to live with his adult son, Stan (Eisenberg). Both men simultaneously lose their jobs due to the changing American economy and are thrust into an unforgiving job market.” Ooooh joy, a laugher about how much things suck. Then again Roseanne lasted a long time on just such a premise so maybe I'm wrong.
And it looks as if NBC has cancelled Powerless, their half-hour sitcom set in the world of the DC Universe. Vanessa Hudgens led the show set at one of Bruce Wayne's companies that helps people deal with an uncertain world where superheroes and supervillains are destroying everything. I never heard one person say anything good about it, but I had no idea its ratings were bad enough for it to get axed. NBC has pulled the final two episodes although there's a chance they could turn up on Hulu. [Polygon]