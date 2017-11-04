4/11/2017
Daisy Ridley & Mark Hamill Announce New "Star Wars: Force For Change" Charity Drive
Okay, this is gonna sound bad because what Lucasfilm, Daisy Ridley, and Mark Hamill are doing is really awesome. But after Good Morning America hyped their big announcement for today we were all kind of hoping for a teaser of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. What we got was a new "Force For Change" initiative to help raise money for UNICEF and celebrate 40 years of the epic sci-fi franchise. They did something similar a couple of years ago for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and it was highly successful, so let's hope this drive goes just as well.
You can go to Omaze and donate money which makes you eligible to win three amazing prizes which include an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch, a visit to the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie with a chance to appear in the film, and you can join forces with the cast at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Which would you choose?
We'll just have to wait until Star Wars Celebration for that trailer.