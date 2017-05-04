Could Han Return For 'The Fate Of The Furious'?





The Fate of the Furious, but he doesn't really deny it, either... Speaking with Slashfilm , Morgan admitted there's a chance Han could return in some fashion. He doesn't say he'll be in, but he doesn't really deny it, either...





“Now, that’s funny because I’ve actually been thinking about that a lot. So it’s interesting that you and I are on the same wavelength there. But I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out. I love Sung – he’s one of my favorite people on the planet.”





Okay, Han and Gisele (Gal Gadot) are the "It" couple of all-time in my opinion. That they are both gone from the franchise is like a swift kick in the nuts every time I think of it. If there's even a wisp of a chance one (or both) of them could return then it needs to happen. Maybe start a petition?





The Fate of the Furious opens April 14th. And just for kicks, here's an Honest Trailer for 'Tokyo Drift'. Full disclosure, I kind of love this movie even if it's the lowest-grossing and damn near destroyed the franchise. I don't care. Bring back Bow-Wow's Hulk muscle car.





Our writer and my friend Julian Lytle often refers to themovies as the "Black Avengers", and he may be more right than he knows. Just like Marvel's superheroes characters just don't stay dead in the F&F universe. Take Michelle Rodriguez's Letty for example, who seems to be doing just fine after biting it in. And the same goes for the popular character of Han, played by Sung Kang. He died at the end of 'T, but franchise writer did some pretzel twisting with the timeline to bring him back. Well, we eventually got back around to Han's death, but could he still have one more run in him?