4/25/2017
Chris Pratt Has Some Helpful Advice For DC's 'Suicide Squad'
One of the many criticisms, totally unfounded I think, about Suicide Squad is that it was an attempt to replicate the success of Guardians of the Galaxy. Two teams, both a little offbeat, not exactly what one would call heroes...of course they're the same! Whatever you thought of Suicide Squad, it went on to be Warner Bros.' most successful movie. Seriously, it's outsold 'Batman v Superman', Deadpool, and even Marvel's Captain America: Civil War in home release sales.
But was it a perfect movie? Hardly. It got killed by critics who spent a lot of time comparing it to Guardians of the Galaxy. Good thing Chris Pratt is around to let us know what he thinks what wrong. No, really, he's actually being really sincere in his comments to io9, and even admits to liking what the Distinguished Competition is doing...
“I think they’re really cool and I’m not a real tough critic on those movies. But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in ‘Suicide Squad’. They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters.”
That's a pretty safe, reasonable critique from Pratt, who always comes off like the nicest guy in any room. If things had worked out differently he might be playing a member of the Suicide Squad or some other DC hero. You never know, he still might someday.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.