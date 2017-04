Chris Pratt Has Some Helpful Advice For DC's 'Suicide Squad'

One of the many criticisms, totally unfounded I think, aboutis that it was an attempt to replicate the success of Guardians of the Galaxy . Two teams, both a little offbeat, not exactly what one would call heroes...of course they're the same! Whatever you thought of Suicide Squad, it went on to be Warner Bros.' most successful movie. Seriously, it's outsold ', and even Marvel'sin home release sales.But was it a perfect movie? Hardly. It got killed by critics who spent a lot of time comparing it to. Good thing Chris Pratt is around to let us know what he thinks what wrong. No, really, he's actually being really sincere in his comments to io9 , and even admits to liking what the Distinguished Competition is doing...That's a pretty safe, reasonable critique from Pratt, who always comes off like the nicest guy in any room. If things had worked out differently he might be playing a member of theor some other DC hero. You never know, he still might someday.opens May 5th.