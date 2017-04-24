4/24/2017
Chris Pine, Ben Foster, & David Mackenzie Reteam For 'Outlaw King'
Hell or High Water took a lot of people by surprise. The Texas crime thriller arrived with little fanfare, despite a decent premiere at Cannes and a cast led by Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Jeff Bridges. But director David Mackenzie was mostly known only to cinephiles who appreciated his work on Starred Up a couple of years earlier. Then the movie hit and it received arguably the year's best reviews and an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. So it's no surprise some the principle figures in that film are getting back together.
Deadline reports Pine, Foster, and McKenzie are reteaming for Outlaw King, a Netflix movie about Scottish king Robert The Bruce. Yep, the guy who a key figure in Mel Gibson's Braveheart, but he's got a pretty significant story beyond that. Pine will play Robert with Foster as his trusted adviser Sir James Douglas, with the film chronicling the battle against the English for Scottish independence. It will also chronicle Robert's love affair and eventual marriage to Irish noble Elizabeth de Burgh.
This is a passion project for Mackenzie, who is Scottish, so it's no surprise to be moving quickly with a start date pegged for August.