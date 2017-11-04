Charlize Theron Is A Stone Cold Killer In New Trailer For 'Atomic Blonde'

Charlize Theron isn't ready to relinquish her crown as Hollywood's top female action star. With Mad Max: Fury Road and this week's The Fate of the Furious, it'll be tough to take her down, and that's before most of us have had a chance to see her in Atomic Blonde, which teams her up with John Wick co-director, David Leitch.
Another badass trailer for the espionage flick has dropped, and basically it's Theron destroying everybody who gets in her way. She plays a super spy sent behind enemy lines in Berlin on a top secret mission, and of course things don't go as planned and she has to kill her way out. Sometimes that means killing a bunch of goons with your shoe. James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones are on board, too, but this is unquestionably Theron's show.
Atomic Blonde opens July 28th.