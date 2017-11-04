Charlize Theron Is A Stone Cold Killer In New Trailer For 'Atomic Blonde'





Another badass trailer for the espionage flick has dropped, and basically it's Theron destroying everybody who gets in her way. She plays a super spy sent behind enemy lines in Berlin on a top secret mission, and of course things don't go as planned and she has to kill her way out. Sometimes that means killing a bunch of goons with your shoe. James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones are on board, too, but this is unquestionably Theron's show.





Atomic Blonde opens July 28th.





Charlize Theron isn't ready to relinquish her crown as Hollywood's top female action star. Withand this week's, it'll be tough to take her down, and that's before most of us have had a chance to see her in, which teams her up withco-director, David Leitch.