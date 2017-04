Charlie Hunnam Reveals Why He Isn't In 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

While Guillermo Del Toro has always pushed for asequel, the likelihood of it happening was slim at first. The film had awesome giant robots battling equally massive kaiju, which for some reason didn't make much of an impact here in the States. The rest of the world loved it, and the $200M movie ended up with $400M when all was said and done. So the sequel,became a reality, minus Del Toro, and also without its biggest star at the time, Charlie Hunnam.There was some interest in having Hunnam reprise his role as Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket, but it never really seemed close to happening. In a conversation with Den of Geek while on tour for, Hunnam said the reason he couldn't dowas scheduling, not because of any creative conflicts.Hunnam was actually bound contractually to return for another, but Legendary's Thomas Tull was kind enough to let his friend out of the deal.which opens February 23rd 2018, now has John Boyega and Scott Eastwood leading the charge, with Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, and Charlie Day back from the first movie. So, let's say this one is a hit, there's always the possibility Hunnam could come back later. It's not as if there's bad blood.