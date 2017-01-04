Charlie Hunnam Has The Power In Trailer For 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword'

With this summer already looking like one of the most loaded ever, it's hard to remember that Guy Ritchie's forever-developing, continually-delayedis part of it. Maybe that's why Warner Bros. feels the need to remind us one final time with one more trailer. Well, that and they hope to get a total of six movies out of this franchise. If it seems like a stretch for, it definitely does for this.Starring Charlie Hunnam is his latest attempt to be a legit action star, the film is exactly what you think it is, a dark, violent take on the Knights of the Round Table, backed by endless amounts of rock music. It might be awesome, it likely won't be boring, but something about these trailers is uninspiring. Maybe it's all the speed-ramping through Arthur's origin and most of the battle scenes. It's like Ritchie hasn't learned any new tricks at all. Here's the synopsis:Also starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, and Aidan Gillen,opens May 12th.