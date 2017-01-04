4/01/2017
Charlie Hunnam Has The Power In Trailer For 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword'
With this summer already looking like one of the most loaded ever, it's hard to remember that Guy Ritchie's forever-developing, continually-delayed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is part of it. Maybe that's why Warner Bros. feels the need to remind us one final time with one more trailer. Well, that and they hope to get a total of six movies out of this franchise. If it seems like a stretch for Power Rangers, it definitely does for this.
Starring Charlie Hunnam is his latest attempt to be a legit action star, the film is exactly what you think it is, a dark, violent take on the Knights of the Round Table, backed by endless amounts of rock music. It might be awesome, it likely won't be boring, but something about these trailers is uninspiring. Maybe it's all the speed-ramping through Arthur's origin and most of the battle scenes. It's like Ritchie hasn't learned any new tricks at all. Here's the synopsis:
Fantasy Action Adventure. Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.
Also starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, and Aidan Gillen, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens May 12th.