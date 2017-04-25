Channing Tatum Goes Full Cowboy In Awesome 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer

The choice to set the first trailer forto the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" was a smart one. Matthew Vaughn'swas a spy film that certainly did things unlike what we saw with James Bond or the other espionage flicks that year. It was louder, looser, vulgar, and violent, but also a Hell of a lot of fun. And now the gang is getting back together again joined by some new friends, like Channing Tatum as a cowboy secret agent.Tatum plays Tequila, the gunslingin' lead spy for Statesman, the American counterparts to the Kingsmen. The trailer reveals that Kingsman has been destroyed, sending Eggsy (Taron Egerton) to the States to take on a new foe played by Julianne Moore. What's more, we get a really brief look at Colin Firth's character Harry who is somehow not dead. Here's hoping he gets into another fracas like this one...We also get hot women, dudes with mechanical arms, whips, explosions, and so much more. This could be amazing.Also starring Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, and Elton John,opens September 29th.