Chadwick Boseman Delivers A Vengeful 'Message From The King' In New Trailer

Chadwick Boseman's going to be plenty busy withand aolo film for the next few years, so it's good to see him in something else that doesn't involve superheroes, but gives him a chance to bone up on his African accent.A new trailer for the neo-noirhas arrived, a revenge movie in which Boseman plays Jacob King. King arrives in Los Angeles from South Africa to locate his missing sister, only to learn that she's been killed. That leaves him with only a week to get revenge for her death. Teresa Palmer, Tom Felton, Natalie Martinez, Luke Evans, Alfred Molina, and Dale Dickey round out an excellent cast for Belgian filmmaker Fabrice Du Welz.So far there's no U.S. release date but I imagine that will change soon because this looks pretty good.