4/19/2017
'Captain Marvel' Lands 'Mississippi Grind' Directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have made a lot of movies that people like, but few that many people saw. Together they wrote Ryan Gosling's acclaimed performance in Half Nelson, before moving on to direct Sugar, It's Kind of Funny That Way, and most recently the underrated gambling film, Mississippi Grind. And that penchant for quality films has attracted Marvel, who want the duo for Captain Marvel.
Boden and Fleck will direct Marvel's first solo female superhero movie, Captain Marvel, which already has Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role. No more worrying about people turning out for this one, as it's guaranteed to be the directors' biggest project yet. This also fulfills Marvel's promise of bringing in a female director to join co-writers Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve.
Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019, but expect to see her pop up sooner than that.