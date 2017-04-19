'Captain Marvel' Lands 'Mississippi Grind' Directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have made a lot of movies that people like, but few that many people saw. Together they wrote Ryan Gosling's acclaimed performance in, before moving on to direct, and most recently the underrated gambling film,. And that penchant for quality films has attracted Marvel, who want the duo forBoden and Fleck will direct Marvel's first solo female superhero movie,, which already has Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role. No more worrying about people turning out for this one, as it's guaranteed to be the directors' biggest project yet. This also fulfills Marvel's promise of bringing in a female director to join co-writers Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve.opens March 8th 2019, but expect to see her pop up sooner than that.