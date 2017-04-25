4/25/2017
Callum Turner Of 'Green Room' Joins 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel As Newt's Brother
You may not know the name Callum Turner, but I have a feeling that will be changing very soon. The actor's breakthrough role here was in last year's thrilling Green Room, which he recently followed up with a role in Assassin's Creed opposite Michael Fassbender. Right now you can check him out in Tramps (which I just reviewed yesterday), an indie from the director of Gimme the Loot. But his biggest role may be right around the corner as he's joining the magical world of Harry Potter.
Turner is in talks to join Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. What's interesting is that he'll be playing the brother to Newt Scamander, an Auror named Theseus unless J.K. Rowling and director David Yates make changes to the character. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is expected to be set in Paris this time, and will concern the rivalry/friendship between young Dumbledore played by Law and Depp's Gellert Grindelwald.
Fantastic Beasts 2 opens November 16th 2018. Turner will be seen next in Marc Webb's The Only Living Boy in New York opposite Jeff Bridges.