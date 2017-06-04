4/06/2017
Bronies, Get Excited For The 'My Little Pony' Movie Teaser
Trolls, Smurfs, and now My Little Pony...all of these animated movies are starting to blend together for me. They all have a degree of fandom attached to them, but only My Little Pony has the fanatical Bronie contingent, who will probably pack multiplexes to the rafters to see their favorite glittery equines on the big screen.
Well, saddle up boys because a teaser for My Little Pony: The Movie is here and it's unbearably high-pitched with an overload of cuteness. Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Michael Pena, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber, and other celebrities join the voice cast of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic for some four-legged adventure. Here's a synopsis because I have no idea what this is about:
A new dark force is threatening Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on a quest beyond Equestria to use the magic of friendship and save their home.
My Little Pony: The Movie gallops into theaters on October 6th.