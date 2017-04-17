4/17/2017
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Get Soulful In First 'A Star Is Born' Photo
The latest remake of A Star is Born has had its share of fits, starts, and recastings (Clint Eastwood, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Beyonce at one point), which makes it kind of strange that Bradley Cooper is the guy who finally got it off the ground. Cooper is making the film his directorial debut and he isn't doing anything easy. Not only is he starring in one of the lead roles, but he has Lady Gaga, going by her legit name Stefani Germanotta, in the role made famous by Hollywood greats Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. Tough acts to follow, and now we're getting our first look at Cooper and Germanotta making music together.
The media blew up when set photos revealed Germanotta performing concert scenes at Coachella music festival, but that was all in preparation for the new music she'll be providing for the film. This version will be a little different than previous versions, as it will center on the country music scene and feature Cooper as a fading country music star who latches on to a rising young act, only for their torrid love affair to worsen when her star eclipses his. Here's the synopsis:
Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.
While she's made appearances in other movies (most notably Machete Kills!) and even earned Emmys on the small screen, this will be Germanotta's first major film role. Like I said, she's got some tough acts to follow, but at least changes have been made to the script to allow her to make the character her own.
A Star is Born has no release date yet but features Andrew Dice Clay (!!!) and Sam Elliott as part of the cast.