4/16/2017
Box Office: 'The Fate Of The Furious' Cruises To $532M Worldwide
1. The Fate of the Furious (review)- $100.1M
So The Fate of the Furious, incredibly the eighth movie in the long-running franchise, opened with $100.1M domestic, a far cry less than the $147M of Furious 7 just a couple years ago. But remember, that movie had the recent death of Paul Walker to draw in curious viewers. And while these numbers are nothing to sneeze at, they're actually really darn good, it's the $432M internationally that is truly incredible. That's right, in one weekend the film has $532M worldwide, a number that probably has Universal talking about going beyond the 10th and "final" movie. However, given all of the problems between its two stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, we may see some kind of split. Rumors have long been that Johnson's Agent Hobbs character may get his own spinoff, and that may be where things head going into a ninth (!!!) movie. We shall see. Maybe they can replace Johnson with a returning Bow Wow? No?
2. The Boss Baby- $15.5M/$116.3M
3. Beauty and the Beast- $13.6M/$454.6M
With $1.04B worldwide, Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake is now 22nd on the all-time list.
4. Smurfs: The Lost Village- $6.5M/$24.7M
Not a smurfin' good second weekend for Smurfs: The Lost Village, which fell 50% for only $6.5M. The $60M fully animated film only has $24M domestically and $66M worldwide.
5. Going in Style- $6.3M/$23.3M
I expected better from Going in Style moving into its second weekend. The charming comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, and Michael Caine now has $23M after two weeks and a 47% drop, which falls short of the $25M production budget. On the plus side side, it does have $11M overseas for $35M total so at least it's not a dud.
6. Gifted- $3M/$4.3M
An expansion of over 1000 theaters didn't do much to help Gifted, the Chris Evans led drama about a man trying to raise his genius niece. It's a really good film, and a return to form for director Marc Webb, but with only $4.3M after two weeks I'm skeptical of any long term prospects.
7. Get Out- $2.9M/$167.5M
8. Power Rangers- $2.8M/$80.5M
9. The Case for Christ- $2.7M/$8.4M
10. Kong: Skull Island- $2.6M/$161.2M