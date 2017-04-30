Box Office: 'The Circle' Gets Trounced By Movies You Haven't Heard Of

1.- $19.3M/$192.7MIn what turned out to be a very odd week,was rock steady with $19.3M. It's nearing the $200M mark domestically and has now joinedas the second movie in the franchise to go over $1B worldwide.2.- $12MSo back to that odd week, the top new release of the week was, which overcame the powerhouse cast ofeasily. Perhaps this shouldn't be considered so weird since Lionsgate and Pantelion have done well with films targeting the Latino audience. They previously worked with Mexican star Eugenio Derbez on 2013's, which became the fourth highest-grossing foreign film in U.S. history. Derbez has been showing up in American films more often lately as a result. He can be seen right now in Adam Sandler's, and starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the faith-based hit,3.- $10.1MHey, I don't know whatis either, since I utterly ignored the Bollywood film's 2015 predecessor which was a huge $100M smash worldwide. Perhaps the biggest point to be gained by the success ofandis that when Hollywood targets audiences that have been forgotten about by the mainstream system, viewers turn out in droves. And to be honest that goes for people like me, too. It's my responsibility as someone who covers movies to seek out films like these and to stop pretending they don't matter because clearly they do.4.Damn, what happened here?boasts an incredible lineup of talent, from director James Ponsoldt to stars Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega, and Karen Gillan. Wait...that's somebody from, and a certified screen legend, and all they could muster was $9M? How does that happen? Well, first thing,is a bad movie. The Dave Eggers adaptation is a tech thriller about how giving up our privacy to Google and other tech firms is a terrible idea. Okay, fine, I saw that movie like twenty times already over the last few years. Even so, the cast should be enough to carry it, right? Not when the script, which was actually co-written by Eggers himself, undercuts its message at every turn and fails to raise the stakes in any noticeable way. In most cases the critical reviews are considerably more negative than the audience's, but not in this case as it has a D+ from Cinemascore. Oof. What makes this worse is the other new releases combined only had 1500 theaters, whilehad over 3000. At least Watson can say she hasin the top 10, and that one is well over $1B.5.- $9M/$148.4M6.$6.4M/$480.1M7.- $3.5M/$37.3M8.- $3.31M/$37.7M9.- $3.3M/$15.8M10.- $2.3M/$8.8MAlready forgotten.Meanwhile, one film that won't be forgotten anytime soon isWhile it doesn't open here until next week, the overseas markets have already checked it out to the tune of $101M. It's a shame that we seem to be setting a $1B benchmark for the Marvel sequel already, as if a lower number would equal failure.