Bittersweet Trailer For 'Star Wars Rebels' Fourth And Final Season

Time to pour one out for Ezra, Kanan, Hera, and the crew of the Ghost. As has been rumored for months now, the 4th season ofwill be its last. The news was broken at the panel held at Star Wars Celebration today. There will be a final 15 episodes that will help serve as a bridge to the events inand ultimately,That means you can expect the stories to be a bit darker, and four Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera to make a return.And with that news also comes the trailer for the 4th season, which includes a ton of action and a lot of "holy crap" moments. You can tell immediately that time has jumped ahead considerably, especially clear when Saw turns up with his grey hair. We see Ezra, and Kanan for that matter, embracing their place as Jedi rather than fighting it. Thrawn is still there as a potential threat, but something tells me his days are numbered. The big moment for me came when Hera was seen in X-wing pilot's gear, perhaps hinting at her future as part of the Rebellion. Remember, her name is mentioned and the Ghost is seen in 'Rogue One', so we know she's there and has an even bigger role than before.Look for Star Wars Rebels' 4th and final season this fall on Disney XD.