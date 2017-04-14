4/14/2017
Bill Condon Takes On Another Monster Love Story With 'Bride Of Frankenstein'
From directing the final two Twilight movies to the billion dollar success of Beauty and the Beast, it's clear Bill Condon has a thing for monstrous love stories. And now he may be ready to take on another as part of Universal's growing Monsterverse, as he's been eyed to direct their Bride of Frankenstein remake.
Deadline reports Condon is in early negotiations for the job, and it seems right up his alley. Condon won an Academy Award for his Gods and Monsters screenplay, which was based on the final days of Frankenstein and original Bride of Frankenstein director, James Whale. He also put a brief scene from 1935's Bride of Frankenstein in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, to show his love of that film. So far there's no word on who would play the title role, but they've got tough shoes fill as Elsa Lanchester was unforgettable. Hopefully they keep the towering hairdo with the white lightning streak.
Bride of Frankenstein will join The Mummy, The Wolfman, Van Helsing, The Invisible Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon in Universal's stable of horror remakes.