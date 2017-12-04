4/12/2017
Benedict Cumberbatch Is 'The Man In The Rockefeller Suit'
How do you know when a project has really good, one of a kind material? When it sits in development limbo for years, with numerous high-quality names attaching then dropping out, yet nobody ever gives up on it. That's been the case for years with The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, but as of right now it can at least claim to having a star in Benedict Cumberbatch. That may be enough to finally get it moving.
Deadline reports Cumberbatch has joined the film about German con artist Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, who spent decades claiming to be Clark Rockefeller of the famously wealthy and powerful family. Mark Seal's book will be the source material on this one, adapted by David Bar Katz. Most recently it was Pablo Trapero directing, however he has dropped out just like Walter Salles and Scott Cooper before him.
It may be easier to land a permanent director with Cumberbatch on board, but we'll see. In the meantime, Cumberbatch will be keeping busy with that whole Marvel Cinematic Universe thing, appearing in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.