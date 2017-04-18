Be Prepared To Stick Around A While After 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

I'm not going to do like most other sites and post a bunch of quotes from critics praising Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. What I'll do is just tell you that everyone I know who attend the the screening has raved about it, with one, Mashable's Angie J. Han, calling it the "MCU at its very best." Okay, cool. Too bad we're in DC and always at the bottom end of the screening totem pole. Besides the universal acclaim, another point of consensus is that viewers will want to be prepared to stay in their seat during the credits...for a very long time.
According to Comicbook.com and numerous other sources, there are a ton of post-credits sequences to sit through. We're used to one or two after every Marvel movie, but this one boats a whopping four (!!!) stingers, with director James Gunn saying there are actually five. He probably means they're saving one for the paying crowd...
That's crazy. I mean, we know they have Avengers: Infinity War to build to and the newly-confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but what else demands so much cosmic attention? Perhaps Captain Marvel?@screenrant Well, five, actually. 😊— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2017
So pack a lunch, use the bathroom early, and sit near the edge of the aisles. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.