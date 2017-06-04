4/06/2017
'Avatar' Sequels Are Shooting This Fall, Claims Sigourney Weaver
Yeah, we'll believe it when we see it, Sigourney. We all love Sigourney Weaver, even when she stars in crap like The Assignment, but she hasn't been terribly reliable when it comes to these Avatar sequels. To be fair, it's not entirely her fault. James Cameron keeps pushing them back, with the first sequel now missing 2018 entirely. It was supposed to be 2014! So basically what I'm saying is to keep Weaver's latest comments to THR with a grain of salt.
“We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.”
Weaver doesn't sound at all worried about the lengthy delays hurting viewer interest in the franchise. She's quite convinced the wait will be worth it...
“I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all. Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They're well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”
Again, we shall see.