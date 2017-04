Aubrey Plaza & Alison Brie Are Horny Nuns In NSFW Trailer For 'The Little Hours'

Jeff Baena and Sundance have a pretty solid relationship at this point. He made his directorial debut there in 2014 with the zom-com, and just last year he hit the festival with the indie ensemble comedy,. Just a couple of months ago he was back in Park City with what many called one of the fest's raunchy highlights,, and an appropriately NSFW trailer has arrived.Baena is reunited with's Aubrey Plaza, who is joined by Alison Brie and Kate Micucci () as three foul-mouthed, horny nuns looking to break their vows. The film co-stars Dave Franco, John C. Reilly, Nick Offerman, Molly Shannon, Adam Pally, Jemima Kirke, Paul Reiser, and Fred Armisen. Here's a synopsis:opens June 30th, but you can check out Mae's review of it here