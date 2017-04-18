4/18/2017
Aubrey Plaza & Alison Brie Are Horny Nuns In NSFW Trailer For 'The Little Hours'
Jeff Baena and Sundance have a pretty solid relationship at this point. He made his directorial debut there in 2014 with the zom-com Life After Beth, and just last year he hit the festival with the indie ensemble comedy, Joshy. Just a couple of months ago he was back in Park City with what many called one of the fest's raunchy highlights, The Little Hours, and an appropriately NSFW trailer has arrived.
Baena is reunited with Life After Beth's Aubrey Plaza, who is joined by Alison Brie and Kate Micucci (Don't Think Twice) as three foul-mouthed, horny nuns looking to break their vows. The film co-stars Dave Franco, John C. Reilly, Nick Offerman, Molly Shannon, Adam Pally, Jemima Kirke, Paul Reiser, and Fred Armisen. Here's a synopsis:
Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.
The Little Hours opens June 30th, but you can check out Mae's review of it here.