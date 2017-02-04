4/02/2017
Attend A Special IMAX Preview Of Michael Bays 'Transformers: The Last Knight'
How would you like to attend a special IMAX preview of Transformers: The Last Knight, long before it hits theaters this summer? We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend an exclusive fan event featuring a sneak peek at footage from the upcoming film.
SYNOPSIS: The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
This special event will take place at AMC Tysons Corner at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 4th. You can get passes to attend by registering at the Gofobo site here. As always, these passes are first come first served and having them does not guarantee entry. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat.
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd.