Arnold Schwarzenegger Won't Do 'The Expendables 4' Without Stallone

While others were fine to merely say that Sylvester Stallone was leaving The Expendables franchise he created, I specifically said he was blowing it up. The reason? The Expendables isn't a thing without Stallone either in front of the camera, or behind it wrangling in his buddies to star in the action action franchise. And as proof, here's his pal Arnold Schwarzenegger telling EW that he's bowing out of The Expendables 4...
“There is no ‘Expendables’ without Sly. I would never do the movie without him, no.”
I expect this will be like dominoes falling, and many of the cast will choose to do something else, possibly with Stallone, rather than be part of The Expendables without him around. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like there was a ton of movement on the fourth movie, anyway. At this rate we might see Bruce Willis drop out, as well....oh wait, they already kicked him out.