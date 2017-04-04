Arnold Schwarzenegger Still Thinks He'll Do More 'Terminator' Movies

“I’m looking forward to doing another Terminator movie, yes...I don’t want to call it, like, fake news, like the president calls it, but I think people just write things — I have no idea why. Just because Paramount doesn’t want to pick up the Terminator franchise, you have 15 other studios willing to do it — that doesn’t mean the Terminator franchise is finished, right? It just means they are on their way to negotiate with another studio, but I can’t give you the details of that. They’ll announce that. But, yes, the Terminator franchise is never finished. And remember that after 2018, James Cameron is getting it back, and then it will continue on!”





He may be right. Cameron is indeed taking over again, and producer David Ellison has said this will be "a continuation of what the fans really wanted since T2." That suggests it won't be a reboot but a sequel, and if that's the case you can bet Schwarzenegger will be back.