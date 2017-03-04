4/03/2017
Armie Hammer Reteams With Ben Wheatley For 'Freakshift'
Hollywood tried to turn Armie Hammer into a blockbuster star with The Lone Ranger, and it didn't take. The last few months have seen him go back to smaller roles and he's finally found his groove with impressive turns in Birth of a Nation, Nocturnal Animals, and the Sundance hit Call Me By Your Name. Next month he's part of the action ensemble in Ben Wheatley's Free Fire, and it must have gone well because they are teaming up again.
Hammer is set to join Alicia Vikander in Wheatley's Freakshift. Vikander plays part of a band of misfits who hunt down and kill nocturnal underground monsters, or as Wheatley puts it, "women with shotguns fighting giant crabs." Count me in. Hammer will play her love interest, and I'm guessing guys will be in the background on this one.
Shooting kicks off this summer, but you can check out Hammer in Wheatley's Free Fire on April 21st. [Deadline]