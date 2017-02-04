'Ant-Man & The Wasp' Director Calls Hawkeye Rumors "Fake News"

Well, those of us hoping for another cool shot of Hawkeye firing an arrow ridden by his buddy Ant-Man, it may happen again but it won't be in Ant-Man & the Wasp. After rumors surfaced Jeremy Renner would be joining the Ant-Man sequel's cast, director Peyton Reed has debunked it, and mocked them as "fake news". Trump approves.
So it looks like the reason Renner is too busy for Mission: Impossible 6 has to do mainly with Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel which arrive in May 2018 and 2019. He'll also be doing press for the excellent Wind River, the latest film from Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) that opens this August.The Russians are swarm-tweeting that Hawkeye is in ANT-MAN AND THE WASP. #FakeNews— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) March 31, 2017