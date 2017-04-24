4/24/2017
Ang Lee To Direct 'Looper'-Esque Sci-Fi Film 'Gemini Man'
It's still hard to fathom that Ang Lee's war drama, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, could be such a misfire. The film boasted a star-studded cast, heady subject matter, and Lee's technical wizardry behind the camera. However it wasn't particularly good and nobody turned out for it, which is wild when you think about the unexpected movies he's turned into box office hits or Oscar winners. Fortunately, Lee isn't letting it get him down, and has decided to take on a long-developing sci-fi project next.
THR reports Lee will direct Gemini Man, a film that has been kicking around Hollywood for nearly two decades. Goosebumps writer Darren Lemke wrote the original script (others have reworked it) which follows an ageing assassin who is pursued by a much younger, much more capable clone of himself. Yeah, it sounds a lot like Rian Johnson's Looper, however that didn't stop Jerry Bruckheimer and Skydance from picking up the rights.
So what has been the hold up all these years? Technology. The technology needed to pull it off wasn't readily available yet, but digital de-aging is all the rage right now. And you know Lee, who has been pushing the boundaries of digital technology lately, will have some new tricks up his sleeve. While there's no firm production date yet, I expect this will be Lee's next project since he hasn't been able to get his 3D Ali/Frazier movie going at all.