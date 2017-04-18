4/18/2017
Amy Schumer To Lead 'I Feel Pretty'; David Oyelowo Joins Time Travel Thriller 'Only You'
With her Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched right around the corner, Amy Schumer has signed up for her next project. She'll star in I Feel Pretty, which has no plot details at this point. We do know it'll be written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who previously wrote Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not That Into You, The Vow and How to Be Single. So I think we can figure out what kind of movie this is going to be, right? Filming begins this summer. [Deadline]
David Oyelowo has signed up to star in Blumhouse time travel thriller, Only You, from writer/director Jacob Estes. Estes broke out with one of my favorite coming-of-age movies, Mean Creek, which won a pair of Indie Spirit Awards back in 2004. There aren't any further details on this one, either, but if it's from Blumhouse you can bet it'll be inexpensive and have some kind of hook to draw in viewers. [Deadline]