4/21/2017
Adam Warlock Was Nearly In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2', But May Debut Soon
I've been saying for a couple of years to watch out for Adam Warlock in the MCU. When he arrives it's going to be a very big deal. We saw what looked like Warlock's cocoon in Guardians of the Galaxy, and for a while it appeared the powerful cosmic character would appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Instead, we got his female counterpart, Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki. But now director James Gunn has confirmed to Slashfilm that Warlock very nearly part of the sequel, and may be turn up soon after.
“I love Adam Warlock. He’s one of my favorite characters. In all truth, I wrote an early treatment where I had Adam Warlock as a part…this is your big scoop, because I don’t think I’ve told anybody this… It was Adam Warlock. He was a big part of the screenplay and I realized it was one character too many.
And I adored the character. I adored what we had done with him. I think we did something really creative and unique with Adam Warlock. But it was one character too many and I didn’t want to lose Mantis and Mantis was more organically part of the movie anyway. So I decided to save him for later.”
While he would make an obvious choice to be part of Avengers: Infinity War and the fight against his enemy, Thanos, Marvel's Kevin Feige suggests Warlock will turn up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which we know Gunn will be back to direct.
“If he appears anywhere in the future, it’ll be in Guardians.”
Adam Warlock is a game-changer of a character with spinoff potential, especially if Marvel wants to expand the number of intergalactic franchises in the MCU. We'll see where this goes, but I have to believe one of the five post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will tease Warlock in some way. At least the fan in me hopes so. We'll find out on May 5th.