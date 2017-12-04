A Race Riot Erupts In First Trailer For Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'









Don't expect any one star to stand out as Bigelow has amassed an impressive ensemble that includes John Boyega, John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore, Hannah Murray, Jack Reynor, Laz Alonso, Kaitlyn Dever, Malcolm David Kelley, Jeremy Strong, Chris Chalk, and more. Boyega plays a Detroit cop who faces discrimination within his own ranks and mistrust from the community, both of which are amplified when the police raid the Algiers motel and a race riot explodes that lasts for five sweltering days in the summer of '67.



This already looks incredibly powerful, and the tension we feel just from the cops' initial raid is incredibly high. I expect there will be a lot of conversation to be had about this one, and what it says about the current discord between the police and the people they are meant to serve.





Speaking of sweltering, Detroit opens in the heart of summer on August 4th.





Ever since Kathryn Bigelow started making "important" movies withand, she's proven to have her finger on the pulse of the country. As we are more divided than ever along racial lines, her latest film Detroit looks back at the racially charged Detroit race riots of 1967.