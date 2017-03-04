4/03/2017
A G.I. Joe Reboot Is On The Way Geared Towards Millennials
The two live-action G.I. Joe movies, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, are sort of like the bastard stepchildren of Paramount's stable. The first film did okay, then Dwayne Johnson boarded the sequel and gave it a boost, but not enough of one to have them scurrying for a third movie. It was mentioned as part of Paramount/Hasbro's cinematic universe along with ROM, MASK, Micronauts, and more, but if that's going to happen it will be with an all-new G.I. Joe, one geared towards millennials.
The LA Times has learned Paramount plans to reboot the Hasbro toy property into movies geared towards millennials. Or as Hasbro's Simon Waters calls it, "a more millennial approach." What does that even mean? He continues...
“The world has changed, and I think you’re going to see G.I. Joe changing with it. There’s going to be a much more contemporary approach to the whole franchise, and that will allow us to develop different characters."
Yeah whatever. I guess this was one franchise the Rock couldn't save. I'll be curious to see how this goes but Paramount couldn't have made it sound less interesting to me. Just admit you want to keep the franchise alive to sell more action figures, okay?