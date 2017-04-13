2017 Cannes Film Festival Includes 'The Beguiled', 'Twin Peaks', 'Okja', And More

The Cannes Film Festival is right around the corner (No we're not going, rub it in why don't you?) and as usual they've got some of the year's most anticipated movies both in competition and out of it. Few of these are what you would call potential blockbusters, but one that has the potential to be is Sofia Coppola's remake of, which boasts Colin Farrell, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and Kirsten Dunst. Others making the cut that are worth keeping track of for early buzz are Yorgos Lanthimos', also starring Farrell; Netflix'sdirected by Bong Joon-ho andfrom Noah Baumbach; John Cameron Mitchell's; and I'm especially eager to hear more on Takashi Miike'sThere are also going to be a couple of big TV premieres that, arguably, might be the biggest draws of the festival. The entire season of Jane Campion'swill debut, and hopefully it won't be overshadowed by the two episodes of David Lynch'srevival that will be aired.The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17th-28th. Check out the complete lineup below:LOVELESS – Andrey ZvyagintsevGOOD TIME – Benny & Josh SafdieYOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE – Lynne RamsayL’AMANT DOUBLE – Francois OzonJUPITER’S MOON – Kornel MundruczoA GENTLE CREATURE – Sergei LoznitsaTHE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER – Yorgos LanthimosRADIANCE – Naomi KawaseTHE DAY AFTER – Hong Sang-SooLE REDOUBTABLE – Michel HazavaniciusWONDERSTRUCK – Todd HaynesHAPPY END – Michael HanekeRODIN – Jacques DoillonTHE BEGUILED – Sofia Coppola120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE – Robin CampilloOKJA – Bong Joon-HoTHE MEYEROWITZ STORIES – Noah BaumbachIN THE FADE – Fatih AkinBARBARA – Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)THE DESERT BRIDE – Cecilia Atan & Valeria PivatoCLOSENESS – Kantemir BalagovBEAUTY & THE DOGS – Kaouther Ben HaniaL’ATELIER – Laurent CantetLUCKY – Sergio CastellittoAPRIL’S DAUGHTER – Michel FrancoWESTERN – Valeska GrisebachDIRECTIONS – Stephen KomandarevOUT – Gyorgy KristofBEFORE WE VANISH – Kiyoshi KurosawaTHE NATURE OF TIME – Karim MoussaouiDREGS – Mohammad RasoulofYOUNG WOMAN – Léonor SerrailleWIND RIVER – Taylor SheridanAFTER THE WAR – Annarita ZambranoLES FANTOMES D’ISMAEL – Arnaud Desplechin (Opening Film)BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL – Takashi MiikeHOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES – John Cameron MitchellVISAGES, VILLAGES – Agnes Varda & JRTHE VILLAINESS – Jung Byung-GilTHE MERCILESS – Byun Sung-HyunPRAYER BEFORE DAWN – Jean-Stephane SauvaireAN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL – Davis Guggenheim12 DAYS – Raymond DepardonTHEY – Anahita GhazvinizadehCLAIR’S CAMERA – Hong Sang-SooPROMISED LAND – Eugene JareckiNAPALM – Claude LanzmannDEMONS IN PARADISE – Jude RatmanSEA SORROW – Vanessa RedgraveCARNE Y ARENA – Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (VR Film)TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL – Jane Campion24 FRAMES – Abbas KiarostamiCOME SWIM – Kristen Stewart (short)TWIN PEAKS – David Lynch (2 episodes)