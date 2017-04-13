4/13/2017
2017 Cannes Film Festival Includes 'The Beguiled', 'Twin Peaks', 'Okja', And More
The Cannes Film Festival is right around the corner (No we're not going, rub it in why don't you?) and as usual they've got some of the year's most anticipated movies both in competition and out of it. Few of these are what you would call potential blockbusters, but one that has the potential to be is Sofia Coppola's remake of The Beguiled, which boasts Colin Farrell, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and Kirsten Dunst. Others making the cut that are worth keeping track of for early buzz are Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, also starring Farrell; Netflix's Okja directed by Bong Joon-ho and The Meyerowitz Diaries from Noah Baumbach; John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties; and I'm especially eager to hear more on Takashi Miike's Blade of the Immortal.
There are also going to be a couple of big TV premieres that, arguably, might be the biggest draws of the festival. The entire season of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake: China Girl will debut, and hopefully it won't be overshadowed by the two episodes of David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival that will be aired.
The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17th-28th. Check out the complete lineup below:
OFFICIAL SELECTION
LOVELESS – Andrey Zvyagintsev
GOOD TIME – Benny & Josh Safdie
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE – Lynne Ramsay
L’AMANT DOUBLE – Francois Ozon
JUPITER’S MOON – Kornel Mundruczo
A GENTLE CREATURE – Sergei Loznitsa
THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER – Yorgos Lanthimos
RADIANCE – Naomi Kawase
THE DAY AFTER – Hong Sang-Soo
LE REDOUBTABLE – Michel Hazavanicius
WONDERSTRUCK – Todd Haynes
HAPPY END – Michael Haneke
RODIN – Jacques Doillon
THE BEGUILED – Sofia Coppola
120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE – Robin Campillo
OKJA – Bong Joon-Ho
THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES – Noah Baumbach
IN THE FADE – Fatih Akin
UN CERTAIN REGARD
BARBARA – Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)
THE DESERT BRIDE – Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
CLOSENESS – Kantemir Balagov
BEAUTY & THE DOGS – Kaouther Ben Hania
L’ATELIER – Laurent Cantet
LUCKY – Sergio Castellitto
APRIL’S DAUGHTER – Michel Franco
WESTERN – Valeska Grisebach
DIRECTIONS – Stephen Komandarev
OUT – Gyorgy Kristof
BEFORE WE VANISH – Kiyoshi Kurosawa
THE NATURE OF TIME – Karim Moussaoui
DREGS – Mohammad Rasoulof
YOUNG WOMAN – Léonor Serraille
WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan
AFTER THE WAR – Annarita Zambrano
OUT OF COMPETITION
LES FANTOMES D’ISMAEL – Arnaud Desplechin (Opening Film)
BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL – Takashi Miike
HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES – John Cameron Mitchell
VISAGES, VILLAGES – Agnes Varda & JR
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
THE VILLAINESS – Jung Byung-Gil
THE MERCILESS – Byun Sung-Hyun
PRAYER BEFORE DAWN – Jean-Stephane Sauvaire
SPECIAL EVENTS
AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL – Davis Guggenheim
12 DAYS – Raymond Depardon
THEY – Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
CLAIR’S CAMERA – Hong Sang-Soo
PROMISED LAND – Eugene Jarecki
NAPALM – Claude Lanzmann
DEMONS IN PARADISE – Jude Ratman
SEA SORROW – Vanessa Redgrave
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
CARNE Y ARENA – Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (VR Film)
TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL – Jane Campion
24 FRAMES – Abbas Kiarostami
COME SWIM – Kristen Stewart (short)
TWIN PEAKS – David Lynch (2 episodes)