$100M Loss Already Projected For Oscar Isaac & Christian Bale's 'The Promise'

I mean damn! Can a movie come out first before we start killin' it? Terry George's historical drama,, which stars Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale, and Charlotte Le Bon, is already being projected to lose $100M. The damn thing is barely warm in theaters and already it's in the hole.The projection comes from an analyst at THR , who says the film may only earn about $4M this weekend, huge for the $100M production by Survival Pictures. And that has become a sad reality for these large-scale, but mature skewing dramas. They used to be a fixture of the Hollywood studio system, but as budgets soared and receipts fell, they have largely disappeared. Another such movie out this weekend, James Gray's, likely would have met a similar fate if it landed anywhere but Amazon Studios who can pad any theatrical box office with a streaming component. Streaming services like Amazon and Netflix have become de facto homes for movies that may not be viable theatrically, but have the elements to attract an at-home audience.Producers at Survival have tried to sugar coat the news, saying the only thing that matters is for the money earned to reach non-profit and charity organizations around the world. That's great, but something tells me they'd rather be giving them $100M than watching it evaporate.