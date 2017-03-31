Zack Snyder Shoots Down 'Justice League' Runtime Rumors

I like to call them, "Runtime Snobs". These are the folks who make a big effin' deal about a movie's runtime, and use it as a reason to bash whatever film they haven't seen but already hate. On the internet these people tend to be wrong half the time, too. For instance, The Fate of the Furious' rumored 2 hour and 40 minute runtime proved to be incorrect. It's a little over 2 hours total according to those who just saw it at CinemaCon. And this week Zack Snyder's Justice League has been getting grilled by haters who saw a 2 hour and 50 minute stretch posted for it on IMDB, which I must add is USER-based, meaning anybody can post whatever crap they want on there.
Surprise surprise, that turns out to be wrong, too, which should surprise nobody since the film is 8 months away. Here's the Twitter exchange between DC Films co-honcho Jon Berg and Snyder, in which they are obviously having some fun taking the wind out of this rumor's sails...
So keep that in mind next time something like this happens, but also note that Snyder isn't done and Justice League could still be crazy long by the time he's finished editing. It just isn't 170 minutes. We'll find out on November 17th if viewers start getting antsy.@thejonberg @thejonberg Forgot to tell you that I screened the first cut of JL for IMDB. Thought that was standard WB procedure. No?— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 31, 2017