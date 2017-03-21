3/21/2017
Writer Says 'X-Force' And 'Deadpool 3' Won't Be One Movie
I didn't know this was a thing, but apparently some thought Deadpool 3 and X-Force were going to be one movie? Sure, there had been talk of X-Force appearing in the Merc with a Mouth's second sequel, but there was a line of thinking that both movies were somehow merged. Well, no, that's not happening, or so says writer Rhett Reese to Cinemablend...
“I also think (Deadpool 2) is working in an expansive way towards X-Force, which will really be more of an ensemble. But then that will allow us to do both an X-Force movie and a Deadpool 3, which actually contracts back down… I think we’ll be able to take two paths. One is where we’re launching something bigger, but then another where we’re contracting and staying personal and small. So I think best of all worlds, really.”
So I guess that's all cleared up now? X-Force continues to come together with Zazie Beetz recently taking the role of Domino. The search continues for an actor to play Cable, Cyclops' son from the far-flung future. Ryan Reynolds will once again suit up for Deadpool 2, with David Leitch behind the camera.