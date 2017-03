Writer Says 'X-Force' And 'Deadpool 3' Won't Be One Movie

I didn't know this was a thing, but apparently some thoughtandwere going to be one movie? Sure, there had been talk of X-Force appearing in the Merc with a Mouth's second sequel, but there was a line of thinking that both movies were somehow merged. Well, no, that's not happening, or so says writer Rhett Reese to Cinemablend ...So I guess that's all cleared up now?continues to come together with Zazie Beetz recently taking the role of Domino. The search continues for an actor to play Cable, Cyclops' son from the far-flung future. Ryan Reynolds will once again suit up for, with David Leitch behind the camera.