3/23/2017
Woody Harrelson Reveals Han Solo Mentor's Name For Real This Time, We Think
Apparently Woody Harrelson hasn't received the memo that Star Wars movies are supposed to be a little bit secret. He's been more than happy to tease details on his role in the Han Solo spinoff movie, which has been described as a mentor-type figure. And in the process he's also encouraged a few rumors, like when he falsely suggested he'd be playing Garris Shrike, Solo's mentor from the non-canon novels. Well Harrelson is at it again, and this time he's saying something different about who he'll play.
Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Woody Harrelson confirms his role is NOT Garrish Shrike, but someone we've never heard of...
I play a guy named Beckett who’s kind of a criminal and mentor to Han. That’s all I can say. I’ll be there until the end of July.”
Something tells me he's not done and in a few weeks he'll have some fresh piece of news. The untitled Han Solo movie opens May 25th 2018.