Woody Harrelson & Bob Iger Talk Han Solo Movie Details, High Expectations

In news you probably don't give a crap about because I surely don't, Disney CEO Bob Iger just had his contract extended to 2019. That's great. And he apparently celebrated by talking about the upcoming Han Solo movie at a USC event, where he revealed some information on the story and exactly what we'll be seeing. Turns out, it'll be everything about Solo we've been wondering about for years.
I'm actually fine with this, as long as it doesn't go too far. I don't need to see him beat the Kessel Run, for instance. Let's leave something to the imagination, shall we?Han Solo movie will follow him from age 18 through 24 and show him finding the Falcon, meeting Chewbacca, and getting his name, Iger says— Ben Fritz (@benfritz) March 23, 2017
Meanwhile, Collider caught up with Woody Harrelson, probably to talk about Wilson which needs the press, and decided to ask him about Star Wars instead (>sigh<). Harrelson says the film, which also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, has the right pieces to not just be a good Star Wars movie, but the absolute best one. Dude, lower the temperature a little bit!
"You know, any movie’s only as good as the director or in this case directors, and so I have a suspicion, because if you look at the whole, all the movies, the backlog of every one of these movies, there’s a lot of great stuff, but one might not be not as good with the writing in this or the acting in that or the directing in that, this has great actors, great directors, great script, and I really feel like we’re gonna make the best one."
We'll see about that but I dig the passion. The young Han Solo spinoff opens May 25th 2018.