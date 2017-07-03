3/07/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Sword Art Online: The Movie'
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to attend a special free screening of Sword Art Online: The Movie, based on the hit anime and manga series! Fathom Events, ELEVEN ARTS, and Aniplex are bringing the film to theaters for a special one-night-only event and you can be part of it!
SYNOPSIS: Experience an all-new adventure with Kirito, Asuna, and their party members as they explore the world of “Ordinal Scale,” a new hit game utilizing augmented reality technology. Players are about to find the line between the virtual world and reality beginning to blur and their worst nightmares coming true… As his fellow players find themselves in danger, the hero is called upon once again – can Kirito save his friends, or is this going to be game over for him…?
The screening takes place on Thursday, March 9th at AMC Tysons Corner at 8:00pm. If you'd like to attend, simply send an email with your full name to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com. Winners of an Admit-Two pass will be selected tomorrow, 3/8, at noon, so get those entries in now! Good luck!
Visit FathomEvents.com for more information.