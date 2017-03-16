3/16/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Power Rangers'!
It's morphin time! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Saban's Power Rangers, a reboot of the fan-favorite series is still popular today. The film stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks.
SYNOPSIS: SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, March 19th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Saban's Power Rangers opens March 24th.
