3/27/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'The Fate Of The Furious'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the long-running, action-packed Fast and the Furious franchise! The film reunites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and more with new additions Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.
SYNOPSIS: On the heels of 2015’s Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious.
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.
From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Tuesday, April 4th and contacted by email. Good luck!
The Fate of the Furious opens April 14th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway